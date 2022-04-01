Ramzan 2022: Hot weather forecast for UAE, mercury to hit 46°C

Abu Dhabi: The countdown to Ramzan 1443-2022 has begun, as well as predictions of how hot the weather will be during April.

Ramzan is considered the first transitional period (spring) between winter and summer.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that according to the forecast, the weather in the holy month of Ramzan will be moderate to relatively hot during the day in most areas during the first half of the month.

In the second half of the month, it will become relatively hot during the daytime and mild to pleasant temperatures during the night and early morning hours.

Through the climatic trend for this period, the average maximum temperature range between 32 and 36°C, and the highest maximum temperatures reach approximately 46°C over some internal areas in the afternoon period.

“While the average minimum temperatures range between 20 and 23°C, and the lowest minimum temperature reaches approximately 5°C in some mountainous or internal areas in the early morning hours,” said the NCM report.

The number of hours from the call for Fajr (dawn) prayer to sunset at the beginning of the month will reach approximately 13 hours and 46 minutes, increasing gradually to the end of Ramzan, reaching approximately 14 hours and 30 minutes, depending on the location.

Statistics and records for April

The average maximum relative humidity ranges from 62 per cent to 82.

The average minimum relative humidity ranges between 18 per cent to 28 per cent.

The maximum wind speed (gust wind) was recorded at 137 (km/h) over Al Ain Airport in 2003, and the average wind speed is 13 km/h.

The average amount of rain this month is 7.4 mm.

The highest rainfall amount during this month is 247.4 mm over Wadi Sheha in 2019.

According to the astronomical calculations, the first day of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria, Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and other Arab countries is predicted to fall on April 2, 2022.