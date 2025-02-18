Ramzan in Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader seeks extended shop hours

Hyderabad: Government advisor for minority affairs Shabbir Ali on Tuesday, February 18, said he ‘welcomes’ the possibility of issuing another government order (GO) permitting businesses and shops to remain open late at night during the holy month of Ramzan. He also emphasized that this provision should not be limited to Hyderabad but extended to other cities, where necessary directives can be issued to the police department.

At a review meeting held at the Secretariat that was chaired by state BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Shabbir Ali said that an order from the Labour Department allowing shops to stay open late would facilitate business activities during Ramzan. The suggestions came during a high-level review meeting ahead of Ramzan with top officials of the Telangana government and legislators.

“Ponnam Prabhakar instructed all officials to work in coordination with each other and take all necessary steps to ensure better facilities for worshippers during Ramazan,” said a press release from the government. He also emphasized the need for uninterrupted electricity supply, clean water distribution, garbage disposal, and other essential services in major mosques, key intersections, and across Hyderabad during Ramzan.

The minister reiterated that the Telangana government believes in treating all citizens equally and compassionately, and that the efforts to enhance essential services during Ramazan align with this approach.

Hyderabad during Ramzan witnesses a massive footfall of people who throng the Old City for shopping and food. Hotels and other eateries are also open throughout the night across the Old City selling Haleem and other delicacies which attract people from far-off areas lie Hitec City.

During the meeting on Ramzan on Tuesday, Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the Telangana government focuses not only on Hyderabad but also on other Muslim-majority areas across the state, ensuring essential arrangements during Ramazan. AIMIM MLAs Ahmed Balala, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Mozam Khan, Mohammed Majid Hussain, Minority Welfare Department secretary Tafseer Iqbal, and others also attended the meeting.

Shabbir Ali also stressed the need to replace carpets in Mecca Masjid and the Shahi Masjid, apart from reviewing the functionality of CCTV cameras installed around major mosques in Hyderabad during Ramzan. Secretary for Minority Welfare Tafseer Iqbal instructed subordinate officers to ensure the strengthening of essential facilities in Hyderabad and across the state during Ramzan.

“Officials from the Electricity Department, Municipal Administration, Labour Department, Police Department, and other relevant agencies presented details of the steps taken so far.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also noted the issues raised by public representatives and directed senior officials to take necessary action,” added the release.