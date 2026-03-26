Mumbai: Several Bollywood legends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar, have roots tracing back to present-day Pakistan. Now, a similar connection linked to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh is drawing fresh attention and it’s largely due to the massive success of his latest film.

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, the spotlight on Ranveer Singh has intensified. Amid this renewed focus, fans have begun revisiting lesser-known details about his family background, especially his paternal grandmother, Chand Burke.

About Ranveer Singh’s Dadi Chand Burke

Chand Burke, often referred to as the “Dancing Lily of Punjab,” was a celebrated actress in pre-Partition Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. Born in 1932 in the Punjab Province of British India, she built a successful career in the 1940s Lahore film industry, starring in several Punjabi films and earning widespread popularity for her acting and dancing skills.

Her life took a major turn during the Partition of India, when she moved to Mumbai. Though her career faced setbacks initially, she later made a comeback after being cast by Raj Kapoor in Boot Polish (1954). She went on to appear in multiple Hindi films before eventually stepping away from the spotlight.

Chand Burke later married businessman Sundar Singh Bhavnani, and their son Jagjit Bhavnani is Ranveer Singh’s father making her legacy directly connected to one of today’s biggest Bollywood stars.

This connection has become relevant now as Dhurandhar 2 continues its phenomenal box office run, prompting fans to explore Ranveer’s roots and cinematic lineage. With his grandmother being a prominent figure in pre-Partition cinema, many are seeing Ranveer’s success as part of a larger legacy that spans generations and borders.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Iqbal, with a special cameo by Yami Gautam. Like its predecessor, the film is witnessing a strong theatrical run, further cementing its place as one of the biggest hits in recent times. It has crossed Rs 1000 crores already.