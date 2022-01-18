Rare genetic disease treated at Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) treated a rare genetic disorder two weeks ago, giving a fresh lease of life to two brothers, who suffered from Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC).

The medical team conducted a procedure known as ‘Ileal Exclusion Surgery’, which has reportedly been carried out only five times, in India, prior to the latest one.

Also Read INTACH urges Govt. to undertake study on OGH

In the latest case, two brothers from the Khammam district, aged 14 and 16 faced itching and growth retardation issues along with jaundice. The two brothers have fully recovered post the surgery.

It is a rare condition in which people are unable to discharge bile from the liver although the bile ducts are open. It may lead to serious diseases such as cancer, in certain cases, it may even lead to death. Most hospitals don’t recommend Ileal Exclusion Surgery, but if it is conducted at an earlier stage, the damage to the liver can be controlled.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Dr Ch Madhusudhan, Professor, and Head of, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, OGH said, “This is a rare surgical procedure which only gained popularity in the last two years. In India, only five documented cases have undergone this procedure and OGH has done this first time in the twin Telugu States.”