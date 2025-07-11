Hyderabad: Srivalli and Pushpa fans assemble here! We’ve got some exciting news. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are coming together once again on the big screen but this time, not as Srivalli and Pushpa. Yes, you read that right!

Following the massive success of Jawan in 2023 and Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2025, two of Indian cinema’s powerhouses director Atlee and icon Allu Arjun are teaming up for a grand new film. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, this mega project is already turning heads for its massive scale, thrilling concept, and star-studded lineup.

Rashmika Mandanna joins AA22xA6

Adding to the buzz, Rashmika Mandanna has officially joined the cast in what’s being described as one of the boldest roles of her career. And no, she won’t be playing Allu Arjun’s love interest this time. She’s reportedly going all dark and daring in a negative role! A look test has reportedly been completed, and she’s expected to begin shooting from October.

That’s not all. Joining Allu Arjun in key roles are none other than Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur, making this a truly exciting ensemble.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is set to wrap up shooting by late 2026, with post-production running in parallel. A global theatrical release is planned for late 2026 or early 2027, in multiple languages.

Are you excited to see this fiery duo back on screen with a whole new twist? Comment below and tell us what you think!