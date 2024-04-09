Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Allu Arjun’s home in Hyd

Hyderabad: On the momentous occasion of Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday, fans were treated to an electrifying surprise: the release of the Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser. This glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel has set the internet ablaze, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.

Goddess Kali Avatar

In a jaw-dropping twist, Allu Arjun dons the avatar of Goddess Kali in the teaser. Clad in a saree, he exudes both fury and fearlessness as he strides through a festival scene. Spectators gaze at him with deep respect, knowing that this is no ordinary transformation. Pushpa Raj is back, and this time, he’s more captivating, ruthless, and power-packed than ever before.

Allu Arjun’s birthday was celebrated by hundreds of fans who had gathered outside his home in Hyderabad at midnight. He expressed his gratitude for their affection by waving, greeting and thanking them. The actor received an especially loud cheer from the crowd.

Srivalli, better known as Rashmika Mandanna, graced the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday with her presence. The paparazzi captured her leaving AA’s home in Hyderabad, where she had come to personally wish the iconic star, Pushparaj. The camaraderie between these two talented actors adds to the excitement surrounding Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is considered one of the most expensive Tollywood movies. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has helmed the cinematography. Editing duties are being shared by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. The film has been scheduled for release on August 15, 2024 – in line with celebrations for Independence Day.