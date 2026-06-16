Raut dismisses buzz of Sena (UBT) MP switching sides

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh met Shiv Sena minister Prataprao Jadhav, sparking speculation of a possible switch, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said a “wrong picture was being painted” and asserted all parliamentarians remain firmly with the party.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut targeted the ruling BJP, accusing it of splitting parties and saying this was bad for the country’s political health.

“All Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are together and will remain together,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has downplayed the speculation of an ‘Operation Tiger’ being afoot (by ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde) to poach party MPs. Notably, the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena was a tiger drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.

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Thackeray on Sunday called a meeting of party MPs. Of the nine Lok Sabha members, only four — Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil — attended the meeting in person, while Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh attended online.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav spoke to Thackeray over the phone, Raut said on Monday. The five MPs had cited different reasons to attend the meeting virtually.

Deshmukh, MP from Yavatmal-Washim, had said he skipped the meeting for family reasons. He, however, met Union minister Prataprao Jadhav in Delhi on Monday, fuelling speculation that he could switch sides.

“Painting such a picture is wrong,” Raut said.

Asked if he was in the national capital to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, amid buzz that some Sena (UBT) MPs could form a separate group, just like the TMC leaders, Raut denied any such move.

The Rajya Sabha parried a question on the purpose of his Delhi visit.