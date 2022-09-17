Read history books: Bandi Sanjay takes a dig at KCR for not mentioning Nizams

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday took a dig at the chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao for being ‘two-faced’.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said KCR failed to mention the Nizams on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day).

He further goes on to accuse the CM of not being aware of Telangana’s history. “Better late than never, at least now prioritise reading history over books on trolling,” he tweeted.

Of the 80000+ books you read, clearly you forgot to read Telangana History.

Better late than never, atleast now prioritise reading history over books on trolling. — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, CM KCR said that divisive forces are using the occasion of September 17 for their ‘narrow, selfish politics’ and he warned the people of Telangana to make sure that the state doesn’t go down the ‘rabbit hole of hatred’.

“I wish the people of Telangana on this auspicious occasion of the state’s merger into the Union of India, which moved away from an aristocracy into a democracy. We have also recently celebrated the occasion of India’s seventy-five years of Independence in a manner that creates a sense of patriotism among everyone. This Integration day celebration is a continuation of the same,” he said.

KCR reminded people of Doddi Komarayya, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Swami Ramananda Theertha, Sardar Jamalapuram Keshava Rao, Vattikota Alwar Swamy, Chakali Ailamma, Bheemreddy Narasimha Reddy, Nalla Narasimhulu, Bommagani Dharmabhiksham Goud, Aarutla Ramachandra Reddy, Aarutla Kamaladevi, Devulapalli Venkateshwar Rao and Baddam Ellam Reddy who were an important part of the fight for freedom in the history of Telangana.

Further, KCR announced that the state government will pass the G.O. to increase the Scheduled Tribe quota from five per cent to ten per cent in the next one week.

“Either the centre accepts our G.O. or it will act like a noose to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” KCR remarked.

The chief minister also announced that agricultural land has been identified in order to be provided to Adivasis cultivating on Podu lands. He also announced that the ‘Girijana Bandhu’ scheme, similar to the existing Dalit Bandhu scheme will also be implemented in the near future.