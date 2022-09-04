Receiving domestic workers for 1st time a must for Saudi recruiters

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has clarified the responsibility of employers for receiving domestic workers, whether they come to work for the first time, or when they return after leaving on an exit and re-entry visa.

Jawazat said that receiving domestic workers coming to work for the first time is the responsibility of recruitment offices, while domestic workers coming on exit and re-entry visas are received under the responsibility of the employer.

The Jawazat called on everyone to contact the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) if they have any inquiries in this regard.

The Ministry of Interior provides the beneficiaries with an electronic authorization service for those who wish to receive female workers coming to work in Saudi Arabia.

The Absher electronic platform revealed that the service is available in 4 Saudi airports, namely: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd Airport in the Eastern Province, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah.

The Absher platform revealed that the authorization period is limited to 30 days from its date, and it can be cancelled during the authorization period, while the requirements and rules of the Ministry of Interior will be applied in the service.