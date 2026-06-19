Rehab centre owner hacked to death by patients in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across the city, the owner of a rehabilitation centre was brutally hacked to death by a group of patients undergoing treatment at the facility in Bengaluru’s Chandra Layout police station limits on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Shivalingaiah (60), owner of the New Life Rehab Centre located in Chandra Layout. According to reports, four accused, including patients identified as Nithin, Karthik and Sohel Pasha, allegedly carried out the gruesome murder before fleeing the scene.

According to information available, Nithin, one of the prime accused, had been admitted to the rehabilitation centre as a patient nearly one-and-a-half years ago. Over time, he reportedly gained the confidence of Shivalingaiah and was entrusted with several responsibilities at the centre. He was effectively functioning as an in-charge and overseeing day-to-day operations.

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However, in a shocking turn of events, Nithin and his associates allegedly turned against the owner. The attack is believed to have taken place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on Friday.

Planned attack inside the rehab centre

Speaking to the media after visiting the spot, West Division DCP Yatheesh said the rehabilitation centre operates from a two-storey building and the murder took place on the first floor.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused first locked the doors of rooms on the second floor from the outside to prevent other occupants from coming to Shivalingaiah’s rescue. They then allegedly attacked him with deadly weapons, including iron rods and machetes, inflicting severe injuries that resulted in his death on the spot.

Police suspect the assault was carefully planned, as the accused ensured that no one could intervene during the attack.

Another person critically injured

After murdering Shivalingaiah, the assailants allegedly attacked another individual present at the facility. The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Accused escape in victim’s vehicles

Following the murder, the accused reportedly took away the keys of Shivalingaiah’s car and motorcycle and escaped using the vehicles.

Adding another layer of mystery to the case, police said that eight to nine people are currently missing from the rehabilitation centre following the incident. Among them is reportedly a minor.

Investigators are trying to ascertain whether the missing individuals assisted the accused in the crime or fled the premises out of fear after witnessing the attack.

Massive manhunt launched

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Chandra Layout police, along with senior officers including DCP Yatheesh, rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

A dog squad and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts have collected evidence from the crime scene. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Officers are also examining CCTV footage from the rehabilitation centre and surrounding areas.

The exact motive behind the murder remains unclear and is currently under investigation.