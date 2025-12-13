Rein Bazaar businessman murder: Two more arrested

Hyderabad: The Rein Bazaar police arrested two more persons, Zubair and Riyan, who are allegedly involved in the case of the murder of a businessman, Junaid Bin Mohammad Bharmoos, reported on December 3.

With this, eight people have been arrested. Earlier, six persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while six others had been on the run. Police said efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

Businessman Junaid was murdered in full public view by a group of 12 people, including prime accused Omer Bin Hamza Al Jabri and Ali Bin Hamza Al Jabri, sons of Hamza Bin Omer alias Zaffar Pahelwan, registered as a history sheeter in Rein Bazaar police station.

Junaid was murdered when he intervened in an ongoing issue between Omer and Farooq, his friend.

Omer had demanded money from Farooq towards commission after he sold a property in Yakutpura. He and his associates were regularly harassing and extorting money from the people, the police said.