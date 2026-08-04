Release Udhayanidhi on station bail: HC, setback to TVK govt

Chennai: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, August 4, ordered the Chennai Police to release Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly was arrested the same day from his Chennai residence for questioning over his controversial remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan at a Thanjavur rally.

His controversial speech at a DMK farmers’ protest on August 3 concerning the Cauvery Water dispute. During the rally, he allegedly used an offensive double entendre alluding to actor Trisha after sections of the crowd chanted her name.

Besides a police complaint, the ruling TVK party, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has formally lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women seeking action over the speech.

While being escorted from his Chennai residence, Udhayanidhi said that the action was being taken to divert attention from real issues even as his party called it a political vendetta. “Nothing was said against anyone. Udayanidhi listed out Vijay’s failures. There was nothing insulting in the speech. He didn’t even name Trisha,” DMK leader TKS Elangovan said.

Posting on X, DMK leader Kanimozhi wrote, “If the government wants to personally take revenge on the Opposition Leader, Thiru. @Udhaystalin, let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict. But, lacking the courage to confront the DMK as an opposition party, for the government to resort to such oppressive tactics is against the law. Arresting the Opposition Leader in this way, solely to prevent him from participating in the Assembly session starting tomorrow, is blatant cowardice.”

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday, August 4, from his Chennai residence for questioning over his controversial remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan at a Thanjavur rally.



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Just a day ago, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi faced severe criticism over the remarks made during a public meeting in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water issue.

While addressing the protest gathering, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water.

However, when someone in the crowd chanted, “Trisha, Trisha”, Udhayanidhi responded with an offensive double entendre.

This raised hackles within the ruling TVK, as the CM is reportedly dating Trisha.

According to PTI, a police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S. Bairavi, the TVK’s Central District Women’s Wing Organiser for Thanjavur.

The complainant accused him and DMK IT wing officials of intentionally degrading women, causing mental agony to the actor and women in general, and deliberately circulating a video of the incident on X to cause public unrest.

A formal complaint has reportedly been lodged by TVK’s national spokesperson, Pazha Selvakumar, with the NCW in New Delhi.

The ruling party has urged the Commission to issue a notice seeking an explanation and demand a public apology from Udhayanidhi.

The BJP has also targeted the DMK leader over the issue. Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy

demanded Udhayanidhi’s arrest, describing the remarks as “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful”.