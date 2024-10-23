Remove videos showing Secunderabad temple idol vandalism: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the chief executive officer of the Indian cyber crime coordination centre in New Delhi to remove URLs and websites displaying a video of the vandalism of the Goddess Mutyalamma idol at a temple in Secunderabad.

According to a TNIE report, the directive came in response to a writ petition filed by advocate Rama Rao Immaneni, a resident of West Maredpally, who expressed concern over the cybercrime department’s inaction on the video. The petitioner argued that its circulation incited hostility and contributed to law and order issues, including communal disharmony.

The court also instructed the station house officer of Maredpally to take immediate action on the petitioner’s complaint. It was further noted that despite forwarding the complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO), no action had been taken against those responsible for the vandalism.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana concurred with the petitioner and directed the Centre and the SHO to take swift action. The case has been further adjourned to November 5.

The petitioner also voiced concerns about cyber terrorism by groups like the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, which use platforms such as “Voice of Khurasan” to spread extremist ideologies.

Also Read Secunderabad temple protesters clash with police; cops lathicharge

Tension in Secunderabad over idol desecration

On October 14, a man broke into the Muthyalamma temple at 3 am after forcing open the door and damaging an idol. Alerted by the loud noise, residents caught the intruder and beat him up.

Following the incident, right-wing groups called for protests and bandhs in the area, demanding justice. A bandh was observed in Secunderabad on Saturday, October 19, in protest against the temple vandalism.

As tensions escalated over the desecration, a protest took place at the Muthyalamma temple in Kummarwadi. Members of the VHP, Bajrang Dal, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confronted police officials with chappals and batons.

In response, the police lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

Five cases were registered against individuals who engaged in violence during the protest at the temple near the passport office in Secunderabad.