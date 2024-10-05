Removing 50% cap on quota necessary to protect Constitution, says Rahul

Kolhapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said removing the existing 50 per cent cap on reservation is necessary to protect the Constitution.

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ here, he also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc will ensure passage of laws to remove this 50 per cent limit.

“We will ensure the passage of law on caste census in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and no power can stop it,” he said.

The history of Dalits or backward classes was not being taught in schools, he said, alleging that efforts are now being made to erase that history.

