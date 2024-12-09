Rental values of Hyderabad high streets’ shopping malls rank among top 8

Rental values of shopping malls on Hyderabad's high streets reflect the city's rising significance in India’s retail landscape.

Representational photo.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as a prominent player in India’s retail sector, with the rental values of shopping malls on its high streets ranking among the top 8 in the country.

It underscores the city’s growing importance as a preferred destination for both retailers and consumers alike.

Below are the rental values of shopping malls in key high street markets across major cities, according to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK:

AreaRental value in INR per sq.ft.
South Extension, Delhi800-1000
Linking Road, Mumbai815-920
Lajpat Nagar, Delhi350-450
MG Road, Bangalore250-350
Indiranagar, Bangalore250-350
Annanagar, Chennai250-280
Banjara Hills, Hyderabad200-300
Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad150-200

While cities like Delhi and Mumbai command the highest rental values, Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills have gained recognition for their competitive pricing and increasing demand.

Factors Behind Hyderabad’s Success

The growth in rental values for Hyderabad’s shopping malls on high streets can be attributed to several factors, including evolving retail preferences, economic and urban growth, and competitive pricing.

Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, Retail, Industrial & Logistics Business (I&L), states, “The retail sector in India is transforming rapidly, driven by macroeconomic factors. The fast-paced urbanization, rising affluence, and aspirations of the middle class, coupled with changing consumer preferences, have set the pace for vibrant growth in retail leasing across the country.”

He further notes that India is now a preferred destination for major luxury and high-end brands across the world.

Hyderabad’s shopping malls on high streets are on an upward trajectory. As global and domestic brands continue to expand their footprint, Hyderabad is poised to solidify its position as a key retail hub in India.

