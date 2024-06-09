Renu Desai reveals marriage plans: ‘In two or three years’

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Renu Desai has recently expressed her intentions to consider remarriage in the next two to three years. The former spouse of Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai, has been a subject of public interest for her personal life as much as her professional endeavors.

In a recent interview, Desai shared her thoughts on the prospect of entering into matrimony once again. She said, “Your children needed a caregiver at that time. They need help. When you get married, you need to spend time with your husband. In this process, an environment is created where two children are alone”.

The actress also touched upon the delicate balance between personal happiness and parental responsibilities. She mentioned that her children, who have grown up without their father’s constant presence, have faced challenges. However, they have also expressed their support for her decision to remarry, indicating a mature understanding of their mother’s needs for companionship.

Renu Desai’s approach to remarriage is thoughtful and measured. She is waiting for a time when her children are more independent and less reliant on her daily presence. This decision reflects her deep respect for the institution of marriage and her commitment to her family’s well-being.

The actress’s personal life has garnered attention alongside her professional achievements. Her engagement with a Pune-based businessman had made headlines, but her dedication to her children led her to call off the engagement. Now, as she looks forward to the future, Desai is open to the idea of sharing her life with someone new, provided the timing aligns with her family’s needs.