Resignation won’t help, need structural reforms: Kavitha on CEC

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha said on Sunday, October 4, that the country needs “deep structural reforms, not cosmetic exits” while speaking on the protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country after an Indian Express investigation alleged an unprecedented rift inside the top ranks of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The report mentioned that several major decisions, including changes to voter registration forms and additions and deletions from electoral rolls, were carried out without the knowledge or approval of the other two Election Commissioners, that is, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Speaking on the issue, Kavitha said, “I appreciate the youngsters who are protesting, but a resignation is not the solution. They got the resignation of the Union Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) that they wanted, but does that today assure that no further paper leaks will take place? To ensure that the system has to change. The NTA has not changed. It has not become independent. So what is the benefit of one person resigning?”

Resignation is not a solution.



I salute the youth taking to the streets, but forcing out a minister or even the CEC doesn’t fix a broken machine. Does a single resignation stop exam papers from leaking? No.



We need deep structural reforms, not cosmetic exits. To truly protect… pic.twitter.com/UanjxANeBr — Kalvakuntla Kavitha Office (@OfficeOfKavitha) October 4, 2026

Addressing a press conference at her party headquarters in Banjara Hills, she said accountability must be fixed inside the system and suggested ballot papers for conducting elections. “Now also, if you want the CEC to resign, even if he resigns, what is the use? The whole system has to change. Accountability has to be fixed in the system. I believe the paper ballot can give us a better solution.”

Concerns have been raised by Opposition leaders, mainly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over “hacking” of Electronic Voter Machines (EVMS) and “vote theft” or rigging of votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kavitha urges PM to save Telangana farmers

Speaking on the drought conditions, Kavitha said nearly 60 lakh farmers are suffering due to El Nino and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene since Chief Minister Revanth Reddy “has given up”.

She said that while other states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have declared drought-hit areas, which opens up the doors for help from the Union Government, the Telangana government has refused to do that as well.

She said that the farmers can only be saved by being given 24 hours free electricity.