‘Resist Hindutva’: Gyanvapi Imam attends massive Kerala rally

“Resist Hindutva”, a rally aimed to express opposition to the ideology of Hindutva was held in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday, February 14 and witnessed the participation of thousands including the Imam of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Abdul Batin Nomani.

The mosque has been at the centre of a legal dispute with Hindus claiming was built on temple ruins.

Hindutva is a term often associated with extreme Hindu nationalism and its political manifestations.

The presence of Gyanvapi Imam at the rally in Kerala highlights the broader importance of the event. It brought together individuals from different regions and communities to voice their concerns about the rise of Hindutva ideology.

The demonstration sought to challenge the growing influence of Hindutva in Indian politics and society and to advocate for a more inclusive and pluralistic India, reported Maktoob Media.

Thousands joined a mass rally and fraternal conference organized by Jama’at-e-Islami Hind Kerala State Committee in Kozhikode on Wednesday under the title "Resist Hindutva".#ResistHindutva #MassRally pic.twitter.com/eRGa3T9NFe — K K Ashraf (@ashrafkondotty) February 15, 2024

Jamaat-e-Islami, which has a history of advocating for the rights of Muslims and other marginalized communities, has been at the forefront of this movement.

The organization has been vocal about its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which have been criticized for their potential to disenfranchise and marginalize Muslim communities in India. The organization has also been active in providing legal aid and support to individuals affected by the CAA and NRC.

The rally in Kerala was not the first of its kind.

Jamaat-e-Islami has organized similar events in the past, including rallies and conferences that have brought together individuals from various backgrounds to discuss the challenges faced by Muslims and other marginalized communities in India.