Retired govt employee duped of Rs 8L in cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A retired government employee was recently duped of Rs 8 lakh in cyber fraud in Hyderabad. The victim was threatened with being involved in a money laundering case worth Rs 66,000 crore.

The cyber fraudsters posed as fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. According to the cybercrime police, five days ago, the victim received a call from a fraudster posing as a telecom officer, who claimed his mobile number would be disconnected due to a case against him at the Andheri police station.

The victim was then connected to another fraudster impersonating a special officer from the CBI.

The accused alleged that a bank account had been opened in the victim’s name, linking him to a money laundering scam.

The criminals threatened to arrest both the victim and his wife unless they cooperated, said the police. They placed the couple under digital arrest, forcing them to remain confined in a room for five hours.

The couple were pressured into transferring Rs 8 lakh to various accounts. As the demand for money increased, the victim became suspicious and reported the scam to the cybercrime police.