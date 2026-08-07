Revanth directs single administrative system for Hyderabad roads

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, August 6, instructed officials to bring all road networks in the city under a single administrative system.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), said all issues concerning the roads should be brought under the single system.

Land acquisition, loans and management of roads should be under the proposed system, he said.

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He instructed that the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) and also the flyovers, underpasses and other roads in the city be made part of it.

Observing that the management of the city’s ORR is not in order, Reddy felt that the ORR’s contractor firm is negligent, according to an official release.

He said accidents are taking place on the ORR as vehicles are being parked in a disorderly fashion.

He suggested regular supervision of the ORR management.

Stressing that the future of Hyderabad is dependent on development of roads, the CM favoured involving traffic officials in planning and construction of roads.