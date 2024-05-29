Revanth Reddy to review new Telangana emblem today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is going to hold a review meeting on Wednesday to finalize the new state emblem at his Jubilee Hills residence.

Noted artist Rudra Rajesam, Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, Professor Kodandaram, Addaki Dayakar, JAC leader Raghu, CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLAs, and others will be present.

The new emblem will replace the one adopted in 2014 when Telangana came into being as the 29th state.

The new emblem will be unveiled on the 10th state formation day celebrations on June 2.

KTR decries ‘removal’ of Kakatiya arch, Charminar from new Telangana emblem

The Congress government, which came to power in December 2023, decided to replace the existing emblem that depicts Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar, symbols of the Kakatiya and Qutb Shahi dynasties.

Revanth Reddy decided to change the emblem as he believes that the existing one symbolizes the aristocracy and dictatorship of past rulers.

Revanth Reddy wants a design that reflects the Telangana movement and the sacrifice of martyrs.

Criticizing Revanth Reddy for ‘removing’ the Kakatiya arch and Charminar from the new official emblem of Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) recently asked what grudge the former holds against these two images of Telangana’s past glory.

KTR made these comments in an open letter to the Chief Minister that he posted on X on Tuesday after the CM stated that he would erase all traces of monarchy in Telangana, which will be seen in the official emblem of the state on June 2.

Revanth Reddy-led govt changed TS to TG

The change of the Telangana emblem was one of the key decisions taken by the Congress government, reversing the decisions of the previous BRS government.

It replaced ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ as the state abbreviation. The earlier BRS government had adopted ‘TS’ as the abbreviation.

The new government also decided to change the Telangana Talli statue to reflect the sentiments of the Telangana people.

The government also adopted Ande Sri’s ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ as the state anthem.

Revanth Reddy has roped in Oscar-winning music composer M.M. Keeravani to compose music for the state song, which will be unveiled on June 2.