Mumbai: Not all love stories have a happy ending, and Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s romance is one such tale. Once deeply in love and even engaged, the couple shocked everyone when they suddenly called it off in early 2003. Years later, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who worked closely with the duo, has opened up about what really went wrong.

A Strong Connection

Suneel Darshan worked with Karisma and Abhishek in the film Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya. He said their chemistry in the movie was real. “They really liked each other. Their love was not fake,” he said. Many people believed they made a perfect pair.

Reason behind Karisma, Abhishek’s breakup

Suneel revealed that the breakup did not happen because they had problems with each other. He said someone or something outside their relationship caused the trouble. “The issues came from outside. Their bond was strong,” he explained.

Karisma’s Pain After Breakup

In an old interview, Karisma said the breakup was very painful for her. She didn’t speak about it earlier, but later shared how hard it was. She said she faced it alone and it took time to heal. Her family, especially her sister Kareena, helped her come out of the sadness.

Life Took Different Turns

After the breakup, Karisma married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. They had two kids but got divorced in 2016. Sunjay passed away in June 2025. Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai in 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya.