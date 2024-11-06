Revoke suspension of Nirmal principal: TPJAC to state govt

Hyderabad: Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee (TPJAC) demanded the immediate withdrawal of the suspension of Arepalli Vijay Kumar, who has been serving as the principal of Government Primary School in Nirmal town this week.

Addressing media at Basheerbagh Press Club, the leaders of JAC alleged that the suspension was the result of pressure exerted by the management of an ethanol manufacturing company in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district.

The activists alleged that Vijay Kumar, who is also a leader of TPTF, Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika, and TPJAC since the Telangana movement, was suspended because he was active in the movement against the establishment of the ethanol unit.

“TPJAC is against the establishment of ethanol infustries in Telangana. We are demanding the state government to reconsider its decision to establish ethanol industries in the state, as they are not good for the state, and the country,” said TPJAC convener, Professor G Haragopal.

He said that teachers have the responsibility to analyse and talk about the long-term impact of a wrong decision taken by a government.

“TPJAC has worked rigorously against pulling down the fascist and autocratic ways of the previous government. The 7th guarantee of the Congress was the re-establishment of democracy in the state. We want to ask the state government what its view is about democracy,” he asked.

He wondered why the state government suspended him for collaborating with TJS MLC M Kodandaram, recalling that Kodandaram, who carried out his role as a professor while serving as the chairman of TJAC during the Telangana movement, was not suspended.

Kanneganti Ravi, another TPJAC leader, disclosed that there were 30 new ethanol industries were being established in the state, and currently, there were protests in Chittanur village of Narayanpet district for the past couple of years, and in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district for the past 100 days.

“When the people of Dilawarpur wanted to visit Chittanur to study and assess the impact of the ethanol factory in Narayanpet district by bus, they were stopped at the mandal headquarters by police and were sent back,” he said.

He added that people like Vijay Kumar were being suspended to please the TDP MP from Eluru who owned the ethanol manufacturing unit in Dilawarpur,

The activists alleged that the district education officer (DEO), who issued the suspension orders acting on pressure from the ethanol management unit, was transferred to Warangal the very evening, and another DEO was brought in to replace him.

He also pointed out a recent report released by the US, in which the country which uses maize to manufacture ethanol, has stated that 4 cancerous chemicals were being released during the manufacturing of ethanol, which were more dangerous than those emitted in petroleum refineries.

Even in Chittanur of Narayanpet district, TPJAC leaders alleged that Manne Vagu, a rivulet, was getting polluted, and the people residing in the nearby villages suffering from air, water and land pollution.

Leader of TPTF, B Kondal Reddy, warned the state government that TPJAC would take up a massive movement against the state government if it went on with its plan to establish ethanol industries in the state.