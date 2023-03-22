RGIA to celebrate 15 years of service on March 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on March 23 after it was inaugurated in 2008.

Authorities revealed that in order to manage increased air traffic and passenger traffic post the pandemic, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has now connected to more than 80 domestic and international destinations.

The new destinations connected from the airport are Dhaka, Baghdad, Don Mueang International Airport, New Goa International Airport, and Mopa, while the new airlines which commence operations were Akasa Air and Nok Air.

Recently the A350-900 medium-haul, wide-body aircraft was inaugurated in the Hyderabad-Singapore sector.

Apart from passenger destinations, GMR Hyderabad Airport is also focussing on cargo.

It was the first greenfield airport under the public-private partnership model in the country, commissioned in a record 31 months with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers per million and 1.5 lakh metric tons of cargo handling capacity per annum.

The airport was recently adjudged as the ‘Best Airport of 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)’ in the Asia-Pacific region for 2022 in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

RGIA Anniversary celebrations

Musical events along with aerobatic performances by artists from Dubai to on-ground activities for travellers will be held by RGIA to commemorate 15 years.