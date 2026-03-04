RGV sparks backlash over posts on US–Israel-Iran tensions

The director faces backlash after calling the US–Iran tensions a “Jesus vs Allah” fight and saying he would convert to whichever religion wins.

Film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma (RGV)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after posting a series of late-night comments on X about the escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. His remarks quickly spread across social media and triggered strong reactions from users.

Religious comparison draws criticism

In one of his posts, Varma framed the geopolitical conflict in religious terms.
“The fight between AMERICA and IRAN is the fight between JESUS and ALLAH.. whoever wins I will CONVERT to that 💪💪💪”

The comment immediately drew criticism online. Many users accused the filmmaker of oversimplifying a complex international conflict and linking it unnecessarily to religion.

Screenshots of the post circulated widely, with debates emerging over whether the statement was offensive or merely provocative.

Remarks seen as support for Donald Trump

Earlier, Varma appeared to signal support for Donald Trump. Referring to the phrase “Might is right,” he suggested that Trump’s power justified his position.

He also cited a well-known dialogue from his 2005 film Sarkar:
“Jiske paas power hai, uska wrong bhi right hojata hai.”

The film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, explores themes of political authority and the influence of power. Varma’s reference to the line was interpreted by some users as an endorsement of the idea that those with power determine what is right and wrong.

War compared to a film box office clash

On March 1, Varma stirred further controversy by likening the potential US–Iran conflict to a clash between two upcoming films, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

“In one, people will die, and in the other, monies will die,” he wrote.

The comparison was widely criticised, with several social media users saying it trivialised the human cost of war by comparing it to financial losses in the film industry.

Comment about Iran’s leadership

Varma also referenced Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in another post, claiming the leader was in hiding while Trump was not.

“Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding, and Trump is not hiding, and the point is made,” he wrote.

On Day 5 of the US-Israel attack on Iran, the death toll stands at 1,045, Tasnim news agency said.

