RGV’s sensational comments on Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), known for movies like Satya and Sarkar, recently shared his thoughts on the difference between a star and an actor. He said that superstars like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are seen as demigods rather than great actors.

The Difference Between a Star and an Actor

RGV explained that actors focus on playing characters, while stars entertain with their larger-than-life presence. He questioned if Rajinikanth could play deep roles like Bhikhu Mhatre from Satya.

He also said that Rajinikanth’s slow-motion walk is what fans love the most. “Acting is about a character; a star is about a performance. And there is a lot of differences between the two. Is Rajinikanth a good actor? I don’t know. I don’t think Rajinikanth can do a Bhikhu Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee’s role in Satya). But with Rajinikanth, you only want to see him like that. Without slow motion, I don’t know if Rajinikanth could exist. You don’t mind seeing Rajinikanth walking in slow motion for half of the film without doing anything. It gives you a high.”

If you ask me whether Rajinikanth is a good actor, I don't know. Without slow motion, Rajinikanth would not exist. He works only in 18 frames.



Can Rajinikanth Play Simple Roles?

RGV believes that Rajinikanth is best in superstar roles, and his fans expect him to appear grand and powerful. He suggested that playing a normal, everyday character might not work for him.

Amitabh Bachchan: Too Big for Small Roles?

The filmmaker also spoke about Amitabh Bachchan, saying that audiences see him as a legend and not a regular person. He recalled a scene where Bachchan’s character had a stomach ache and admitted, “When a star plays a normal character, it can be disappointing.” He then recalled watching Amitabh Bachchan in a film where his character suffered from a stomachache. “I used to hate that scene. I don’t want to see Amitabh Bachchan having a stomachache. So you always look at them like demigods. Demigods can’t become characters”, he said.

Fans React Strongly

Many Rajinikanth and Bachchan fans disagreed with RGV, saying both actors have given great performances. Others agreed, saying that stardom sometimes overshadows acting.

Despite mixed reactions, RGV stands by his opinion that stardom and acting are very different.