RIL leads list of top 10 companies in India by market cap, hits Rs 20 lakh cr valuation

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) not only leads the list of the top 10 companies in India by Market Cap but today also became the first company to cross the valuation of Rs 20 lakh crore.

This milestone was achieved after RIL shares rallied by over 14 percent in 2024. Although it crossed the Rs 20 lakh crore valuation, it is currently slightly lower than that level.

RIL stock hits fresh record high

Today, the RIL stock hit a fresh record high of Rs 2958, making the company the first in the list of the top 10 companies in India to reach a market cap of Rs 20 lakh crore.

RIL achieved a market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore in August 2005 and Rs 2 lakh crore in April 2007. Here is the journey of RIL’s market cap.

List of top 10 companies in India by Market Cap

Currently, the second on the list of the top 10 Indian companies by market cap is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Here is the complete list along with market valuation as of 2 pm on February 13.