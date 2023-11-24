Rinku or Ankita? THIS female contestant exits Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, the Bigg Boss 17 house witnessed a surprise eviction earlier this week, keeping contestants on edge of their seats. The week started with the unanticipated departure of Navid Sole, and now, another elimination looms over the remaining contestants.

This week’s nomination saw five contestants in the hot seat, leaving fans in suspense about who would be the next to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Anurag Dobhal

Sana Raees Khan

Ankita Lokhande

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai

Jigna Vora

Jigna Vora Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

And now, insiders close to the show have spilled the beans, revealing that Jigna Vora, a former Indian journalist, has been shown the exit door after an impressive six-week stint on the reality show.

The news of Jigna’s eviction from Bigg Boss 17 is set to be unveiled in tonight or tomorrow’s episode. With her departure, the house will be left with 16 contestants, intensifying the competition as they vie for the coveted title in Bigg Boss 17.

