Road Safety Bureau to soon be established in Telangana: CV Anand

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP C V Anand on Saturday, May 2, said that the state government is in the process of establishing a Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau.

He said efforts are underway, and the bureau is expected to become operational soon, according to a press release.

The DGP, who held a review meeting with Joint Commissioners of Police (Traffic) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) under GHMC limits, conducted a comprehensive assessment of prevailing traffic conditions in the city.

He emphasised the need for better coordination among various departments to ensure effective traffic management.

Following recent accidents on the Outer Ring Road, the DGP noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed serious concern and directed strict measures to prevent such incidents.

The CM stressed that speed control and strict adherence to safety standards must be enforced, he said.

The CM also instructed the DGP to communicate with traffic officials and ensure that traffic is not halted for convoy movements for extended periods, so as not to inconvenience citizens, the release said.

Anand directed traffic police officers to discharge their duties efficiently while ensuring minimal inconvenience to motorists and the public across Hyderabad.

He advised officers to adopt dynamic strategies in response to the steadily increasing traffic volume and to implement strict control measures wherever necessary.

The DGP also instructed officials to intensify enforcement drives against traffic violations, particularly drunk driving, and non-compliance with helmet and seatbelt regulations. He stressed the importance of regular inspections to ensure adherence to traffic rules, the release added.