Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ticket price at AAA, AMB Cinemas is…

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is set to hit theatres this Friday, July 28. The film has generated a lot of buzz among moviegoers, and fans are excited to see the captivating performances of their favourite stars.

Get Your Tickets Right Now! Advance bookings are now available.

The anticipation for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ grew even more as advance booking for the film opened on Monday. Hyderabad‘s two most trending and beloved theatres, AAA Cinemas (associated with Allu Arjun) and AMB Cinemas (associated with Mahesh Babu), have now made their ticket prices available on Book My Show.

Ticket Prices at AAA and AMB Cinemas

Every moviegoer can find a ticket that suits their preferences in the Rs 200–Rs 300 range.

Fans have a variety of options to enjoy the magic of this eagerly awaited movie thanks to the ticket prices, which range from Rs 259 to Rs 350.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ features an impressive ensemble cast in addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s sizzling chemistry. The film promises a delightful cinematic experience with legendary names like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra alongside talented actors like Shraddha Arya, Namit Das, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Garima Agarwal.

As the release date approaches, excitement is building, and moviegoers can’t wait to see the magic unfold on the big screen. This family drama, directed by Karan Johar, is poised to leave an indelible impression on audiences as it weaves together emotions, romance, and unforgettable moments.

So, mark your calendars, buy your tickets, and prepare for an emotional roller coaster with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’!