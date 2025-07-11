Rohit Sharma’s cricket academy in Dubai refutes closure reports

Dubai: CricKingdom – a cricket academy by Rohit Sharma, promoted by Team India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma, is set to resume operations at its Dubai centre in September 2025 under new management.

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty, speculation, and reports suggesting a possible closure, especially following the suspension of training sessions in May 2025 due to financial difficulties involving its former franchise partner, Grasport Sports Academy.

Launched in 2024

The academy began its operations in September 2024 at three GEMS Education schools—Metropole, Winchester, and New Millennium—attracting over 35 families with the promise of expert coaching under Rohit Sharma’s brand.

Complaints and investigation

Khaleej Times reports revealed that several coaches, including Tiran Sandun Wijesuriya, Chamani Seneviratne, and Ayo Mene Ejegi, had not been paid for several months.

Parents, who had paid in advance for coaching sessions that were later suspended, reported financial losses and filed complaints with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DED), citing a lack of refunds and poor communication.

After training was halted, Grasport stopped responding, leaving families without clarity on payments or accountability. Its trade licence and bank accounts have reportedly been frozen pending investigation.

CricKingdom’s official response

In its statement, CricKingdom confirmed it has terminated the franchise agreement and is now in the process of setting up its own legal entity in the UAE to directly oversee operations.

The company pledged to provide certified coaches, upgraded infrastructure, and improved transparency. Staff affected by the closure have been offered interim roles in India.

Franchise issues timeline

July 30, 2024: CricKingdom signed a franchise agreement with Grasport Sports Academy after legal checks.

CricKingdom signed a franchise agreement with Grasport Sports Academy after legal checks. October 1, 2024: Grasport failed to pay the agreed Minimum Monthly Guarantee (MMG) and requested a payment extension.

Grasport failed to pay the agreed Minimum Monthly Guarantee (MMG) and requested a payment extension. December 31, 2024: Deadline extended, but dues remained unpaid.

Deadline extended, but dues remained unpaid. Early March 2025 : Coaches began reporting salary delays.

: Coaches began reporting salary delays. March 14, 2025 : CricKingdom issued a closure notice to the franchise partner due to unresolved payments.

: CricKingdom issued a closure notice to the franchise partner due to unresolved payments. April 21, 2025: Partial dues were cleared following repeated warnings.

Partial dues were cleared following repeated warnings. Mid-May 2025: ESM, the venue provider, blocked ground access due to unpaid facility fees.

ESM, the venue provider, blocked ground access due to unpaid facility fees. Late May 2025 : Communication from Grasport ceased; partner reportedly returned to India.

: Communication from Grasport ceased; partner reportedly returned to India. June 30, 2025: CricKingdom officially terminated the agreement and initiated plans to operate independently in the UAE.

Rise of sports academies in Dubai

Dubai continues to attract sports academies linked to Indian and international athletes. These include:

MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, offering structured cricket coaching

Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, focusing on professional tennis development

Spanish Soccer Schools by Michel Salgado

Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy-affiliated programmes

These institutions provide world-class training in cricket, football, tennis, and more.