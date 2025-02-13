Rollback beer price hike: BRS leader to Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Dasoju criticised the Congress government’s decision to hike beer prices in Telangana. Calling it “hypocrisy, political opportunism, and quid pro quo deals with crony capitalists”, Dasoju stated that the hike happened in spite of chief minister Revanth Reddy “declaring” that the state would not succumb to pressure from liquor companies.

“You assured the public that United Breweries Limited’s (UBL) demand to increase beer prices by 33.1% would not dictate government policy, and the liquor lobby would not determine state policy. Yet, in reality, it seems the liquor lobby has dictated terms to your government, making you and your sovereign government kneel before them,” said the BRS leader in a statement.

Adding that the people of Telangana “are deeply disappointed” by the government’s decision to increase beer prices by 15%, the BRS leader stated that the price is a “conspiracy of hidden Revanth Reddy Tax (RR Tax)”.

“The fact that the increase came immediately after UBL suspended beer supply to Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd. raises doubts about whether you and your government allegedly entered into quid pro quo deals with beer manufacturers and prioritised their interests over the welfare of the people,” said Dasoju in his scathing statement on the hike of beer prices.

He demanded that that the Telangana rollback its hike in beer prices.