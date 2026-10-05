Royal throne brought out at Amba Vilas Palace for Dasara rituals

Mysuru: Preparations for the traditional private durbar of the Mysuru royal family gained momentum with the ceremonial assembly of the historic jewel-studded throne at Amba Vilas Palace on Monday, October 5.

The ritual, conducted ahead of the Navaratri celebrations, was performed according to established customs in the presence of royal family members. The palace remained temporarily closed to visitors and tourists from the morning until noon to facilitate the private ceremony.

Religious proceedings commenced at 7.30 am with Navagraha and Shanti homas, followed by purification of the area where the royal throne was to be assembled. The main assembly began at an auspicious time between 10 am and 10.20 am in the Durbar Hall.

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The silver Bhadrasana at the Kannadi Thotti was also assembled during the ceremony. The palace’s royal animals, including the Pattada Aane, Pattada Hasu and Pattada Kudure, were taken to the goshala with traditional musical accompaniment and offered prayers.

The throne assembly was completed by noon and the structure was subsequently concealed behind a curtain. The throne, which consists of 13 individual components, is kept in a specially secured room in the palace basement throughout the year and is brought out only for Navaratri rituals.

Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will perform the traditional private durbar after the throne is worshipped.

The first day of Dasara on October 11 will see the lion emblem attached to the throne between 6 am and 7.12 am. Kankana Dharana will follow from 8.35 am to 9.05 am, while the ceremonial throne ascension is scheduled between 11.45 am and 12.05 pm.

Following Ayudha Puja, the lion component will be removed. The throne is scheduled to be dismantled and placed back in the secure room on November 19.