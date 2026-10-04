Arshia Khan to portray goddess Durga in Yakshagana during Navaratri

Mangaluru: Arshia Khan, a Muslim woman from Vitla who has been actively involved in the traditional coastal Karnataka art form Yakshagana for over a decade, is set to take on the role of Goddess Durga in the popular ‘Sri Devi Mahatme’ Yakshagana performance during the Navaratri season.

Known in Yakshagana circles by her stage name ‘Yakapriye Tanu Vitla’, Arshia has emerged as a notable example of religious harmony through her dedication to the traditional art. A student of the Kadali Kala Kendra, she has trained extensively in Yakshagana and performed several roles over the years.

As part of the ‘Kadali Dashahah’ Yakshagana festival organised by the Kadali Kala Kendra at the historic Kadri Manjunath Temple in Mangaluru, Arshia will portray the eight-armed Goddess in the complete ‘Sri Devi Mahatme’ performance scheduled for October 20.

Arshia said her association with Yakshagana began with a deep interest in the art form and has continued for years. She has performed roles of Adi Maye and several demon characters in different Yakshagana prasangas.

“I have been performing Yakshagana roles for about 12 years. I have played Adi Maye and various demon characters. My devotion to Ullalthi Amma, believed to be an incarnation of Kateel Durga Parameshwari, inspired my interest in Yakshagana,” Arshia said.

She described the opportunity to portray Goddess Durga during the Navaratri festival as a matter of great fortune.

“Getting the opportunity to perform the role of Devi during the sacred period of Navaratri is a blessing for me. Just imagining the moment when I will step onto the stage wearing the eight-armed form of the Goddess gives me goosebumps,” she said.

One of the first Muslim woman from the region to become a Yakshagana performer

Arshia’s journey is particularly significant because she is recognised as one of the first Muslim women from the coastal region to establish herself as a Yakshagana performer. Despite belonging to the Muslim community, she developed a strong interest in the region’s traditional performing arts and dedicated herself to learning its intricate dance movements, costumes, expressions and performance techniques.

Her involvement in Yakshagana has also attracted attention as an example of cultural and religious harmony. Her performances demonstrate how traditional art forms can bring together people from different religious backgrounds through a shared passion for culture.

Arshia, who hails from the Mangaluru region, has been associated with Yakshagana for around 16 years and has played several different characters on stage. Her artistic journey was highlighted by media outlets several years ago, bringing wider attention to her unusual and inspiring association with the traditional art.

The ‘Sri Devi Mahatme’ is considered one of the important and spiritually significant Yakshagana prasangas. Arshia’s portrayal of Sri Devi, or Durga, during the Navaratri season is therefore expected to attract considerable interest among Yakshagana enthusiasts and devotees.

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Her appearance as the eight-armed Goddess is more than just another stage performance. For Arshia, it represents years of dedication to an art form deeply rooted in coastal Karnataka’s cultural traditions.

Her journey also highlights Yakshagana’s ability to transcend religious boundaries and create a common cultural space. Arshia’s commitment to the art has made her a distinctive figure in the Yakshagana community and an example of how cultural traditions can strengthen social harmony.