RPF Jawan booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Thane: Police have registered a case against a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman and threatening her in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The accused befriended the woman in 2022. He took her to various places in Kalyan where he allegedly raped her on multiple occasions over the last two years under the pretext of marrying her, he said.

Later, the accused refused to marry the woman and discontinued the relationship. He also threatened her with dire consequences, the official from MFC police station said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police on Saturday registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64(1) (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), he said.

A probe was on into the case.