Hyderabad: Anirudh Ravichander, the chart-topping music composer known for blockbuster Tamil films like Jailer, Petta, Master, and Vikram, is back in the headlines, this time not just for his music, but for his rumoured wedding plans with SRH owner Kavya Maran.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, fans are already invested in every little update about the rumoured couple.

🎶🏏 Anirudh Ravichander to Marry SRH Owner Kavya Maran? Viral Reports Spark Buzz



Popular music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly set to tie the knot with Kavya Maran, owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), according to viral reports circulating… pic.twitter.com/j4iDBEMXZh — buzzview BK (@BKBuzzview) June 14, 2025

India’s Highest Paid Musician at 34

Anirudh, who is not just making news for his personal life, is the highest-paid music composer in India, surpassing even Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

As per a report by News18, Anirudh charged a whopping Rs 10 crore for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023, while Rahman’s average remuneration per film is said to be Rs 7–8 crore.

Currently, Anirudh charges between Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore per project and has an estimated net worth of over Rs 50 crore, all by the age of just 34.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran’s wedding news

The buzz began after a Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya are in a serious relationship and may tie the knot soon. What added weight to the speculation was a mention that superstar Rajinikanth has personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran, Kavya’s father and Sun Group chairman about the duo’s relationship.

Rumors:



Tamil Playback singer and composer #AnirudhRavichander is set to marry to #KavyaMaran, owner of Sunrisers Hydrabad 🔥💥



As per sources, duo are in relationship since 2014 pic.twitter.com/yhgnfQGKo1 — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) June 14, 2025

According to Kaumudi Online, the two reportedly began dating in 2024. A few social media users even claimed to have spotted them together in Las Vegas. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for either of them to confirm the news.