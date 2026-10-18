Rs 11,500 seized from woman inmate in Bengaluru jail smuggling

Bengaluru: A woman undertrial prisoner was caught allegedly trying to carry Rs 11,500 into Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, prompting prison authorities to file a police complaint and launch an investigation.

The woman was returning to the prison after attending a court hearing when she was subjected to the mandatory security check at the main entrance. During the frisking process, female prison staff reportedly discovered the cash she had allegedly concealed in an attempt to take it inside the facility.

Cash and other prohibited items are not permitted to be brought into the prison without authorisation. The alertness of the staff helped uncover the alleged violation before the woman could enter the premises with the money.

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Motive remains unclear

Officials suspect that the cash may have been intended for unauthorised transactions among inmates. However, the motive behind the alleged attempt remains unclear, and investigators are working to determine whether the woman acted alone or had assistance from others.

The incident has brought renewed attention to security concerns at Parappana Agrahara prison. The facility has previously witnessed cases involving the alleged entry of prohibited items, including mobile phones, ganja and other materials.

Case registered

Prison officials have submitted a formal complaint to the Electronic City police station in connection with the latest incident. Police have registered a case against the woman and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the seizure.

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Investigators are expected to question the accused and examine whether the money was meant for a particular inmate or was connected to any unauthorised financial activity inside the prison. They will also seek to establish how the cash was concealed and whether any external contacts were involved.

The incident highlights the continuing challenge of preventing prohibited articles and unauthorised transactions within correctional facilities. Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.