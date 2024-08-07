Rs 44 lakh prize for NMDC Hyderabad marathon to be held at Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is all set to take place on August 24 and 25. This is the second city marathon, after Mumbai, to receive the prestigious World Athletics label.

As per the press release, the prize money for the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is Rs 44 lakh. So far, over 25,200 runners have registered, including participants from across the country and abroad.

The marathon that will be organised at Hussain Sagar Lake will cover 5 kilometres on August 24 and 10 kilometres on August 25.

The NMDC marathon route will cover Hussain Sagar Lake, Raj Bhavan Road, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Bio-diversity Junction, University of Hyderabad, and finishing at Gachibowli Stadium.

“We want the people of Hyderabad to own the marathon. Come out, support, and cheer the runners. Play music, and encourage them. This NMDC marathon in Hyderabad is for everyone. From elite athletes to those running for fun or charity. Let’s showcase the incredible energy and hospitality of our city,” NMDC race director Rajesh Vetcha said.

The marathon is being sponsored by NMDC, and powered by IDFC First Bank. For more details contact D Ramchandram at +91 9848042020.