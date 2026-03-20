Rs 594 cr approved for expansion of key roads in Khammam

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced the sanction of Rs 594 crore for the expansion of five major road corridors in Khammam district. The project will cover a total stretch of 100.82 kilometres and will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Strengthening regional connectivity

The proposed road expansion aims to improve connectivity between rural and urban areas while easing traffic congestion across the district. Officials stated that the upgraded roads will enhance access to major highways, particularly strengthening links with the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway.

Details of road expansion works

The sanctioned works include multiple key routes across the Khammam district. The road from Wyra to Jaggayyapet will be developed with an allocation of Rs 151.20 crore, providing an important connection to the national highway corridor.

Another stretch from Madhira to Thootikuntla, passing through Jilugumadu, Atkur, Kishtapuram, Siripuram, and Kalakota, will be expanded into a four-lane road over 13.5 kilometres at a cost of Rs 81 crore.

Similarly, the Madhira to Errupalem route via Ellendulapadu, Dendukuru, and Meenavolu will be upgraded into a four-lane road spanning 18.4 kilometers, with an investment of Rs 110.40 crore.

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The Khammam to Bonakal stretch, covering 28.03 kilometers through several intermediate locations, will also be developed into a four-lane road with a budget of Rs 157.23 crore.

In addition, the Bonakal to Vangaveedu road via Allapadu and Rayannapeta will be expanded over 15.72 kilometers at a cost of Rs 94.32 crore.

Economic and transport benefits

The government expects that these projects will significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and facilitate smoother movement of goods and passengers. The improved infrastructure is also likely to boost local trade and contribute to overall economic growth in the region.

Officials noted that the use of the Hybrid Annuity Model is intended to ensure efficient execution and better quality of construction.