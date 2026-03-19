Telangana govt seeks 22,700 crore loan for Rabi paddy procurement

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has empanelled the Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (TG MARKFED) as an additional agency to procure 95 lakh tonne paddy from farmers in the Rabi marketing season 2025-26.

A government order was issued to that effect by K Surendra Mohan, Agricultural Production Commissioner (APC) and Secretary to the government, Agriculture and Cooperation Department, on Wednesday, March 18.

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A loan, amounting to Rs 22,700 crore, is being sought from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for paddy procurement through TG MARKFED, without linking it to the existing outstanding loans and other loans of the agency.

The loan is being secured with the state government acting as the guarantor, permitting TG MARKFED to obtain it.

The Managing Director of TG MARKFED has been authorised to transfer the obtained loan amount into the account of the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (TGCSCL).