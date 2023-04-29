Telangana: Rs 7K crore worth investments in food processing , says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said the state government had added a fixed capital base of Rs 7000 crore in the last five years for food processing capacities.

Stating that Telangana is hosting companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, ITC, and others in the industry, KTR said that the state was ushering in five revolutions, including in the agriculture sector, dairy, meat, and fisheries, all at once.

After inaugurating the first edition of Food Conclave 2023 on Saturday, the minister said the conclave was not just about exploring trade opportunities but also to make the country a one-stop destination in terms of food production and processing and meet the food needs of the rest of the world.

“Asserting that the “Food Conclave would become a go-to destination for all food industry companies, KTR said that it would create 50,000 jobs that have been announced by companies. Details will be shared during the course of the day,” said KTR.

“Telangana is the seed bowl of India, the poultry capital of India in today’s scenario while it was also a nutraceuticals hub in the past and would regain the position soon,” added the minister.

Recalling that Telangana is also on top for inland fisheries in the country, KTR said that the state has doubled the livestock population, especially sheep and goats.

Talking about the opportunities available to explore in the state, KTR said that dedicated agricultural, horticultural, veterinary, and forest universities will be rolled out soon.

Stressing the initiative of the state to boost the food processing sector, KTR said that Telangana is not only ushering revolutions in terms of production, but an ecosystem for generating a talent pool is also being created for the benefit of industries.

Underlining that TS-IPASS was one of the best policies in the country, the minister said, “Already, 10,000 acres of land has been acquired. We are ready to roll it out to industries with packaged and customized incentives.”

Ponting to the industries, KTR said, “If the managements are willing to share with the government about the offers made by other State governments, Telangana will meet or beat the best offer you got,” Rama Rao told industrialists at the programme.

“Ensuring backward integration, the state government would facilitate local sourcing through 25,000 farmers’ produce organizations,” added the minister.

“This is something that the rest of the country can learn on how wonders can be created under public-private partnerships and how to promote micro-entrepreneurs,” he said.

Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav amount others were present at the launch.