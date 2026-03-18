RSS strengthens footprint in Telangana with 3,400 local groups

"In Telangana, 'shakhas' have seen expansion during the past year and now about 3,400 'shakhas' are taking place," Ayush, Sangh's Prachar Pramukh for Telangana said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 7:46 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) witnessed significant expansion in Telangana over the past year, with the number of ‘shakhas’ increasing by about 300 to reach 3,400, Sangh leaders said on Wednesday, March 18.

RSS Telangana Prant Karyavah Kacham Ramesh and RSS Prant Sangh Chalak Sundar Reddy briefed mediapersons on the RSS Akhil Bharat Pratinidhi Sabha meeting held in Haryana on March 13 to 15 and the organisation’s activities.

“In Telangana, ‘shakhas’ have seen expansion during the past year and now about 3,400 ‘shakhas’ are taking place,” Ayush, Sangh’s Prachar Pramukh for Telangana, Andhra and Karnataka, told PTI Videos.

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He said ‘Hindu Sammelan’ programmes would be conducted across village clusters and urban areas from March 25 to mid-April.

He further said the Sangh’s centenary year celebrations would be held till Vijaya Dasami this year.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 7:46 pm IST

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