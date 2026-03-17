US commission suggests sanctions on RSS, RAW; BJP rejects report as ‘baseless’

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday, March 17, termed a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommending sanctions on the RSS and RAW as “baseless” and alleged that Congress has taken a position against India by endorsing it.

The ruling party said the Centre has rejected the report, adding that it lacks “objective facts” and is based on non-credible sources.

“USCIRF, in its March 2026 report, has recommended imposing sanctions on the RSS and RAW — the Research and Analysis Wing of India. The Indian government, through the MEA, has responded clearly, stating that this US commission works in a subjective manner and that its sources are not credible.

“It has also said that the report contains no objective facts. In effect, the government has rejected this report of the US commission,” BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in the Lok Sabha house complex.

“It is very unfortunate that in opposing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party today appears to be standing against India itself,” the MP added.

Patra said no foreign commission can dictate terms to India or suggest a ban against its institutions.

“No commission can tell India to impose sanctions on RAW. While the government has responded strongly, the Congress is speaking against RAW and standing with this commission,” he said.

Patra alleged that the Congress had officially endorsed the USCIRF report and accused it of attempting to defame India at the behest of its leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The official handle of the Congress party has endorsed the commission’s report. They have said that what the US and this agency have stated is correct. The party can go to any extent to defame India at Rahul Gandhi’s behest,” he said.

"𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐒𝐒."



This recommendation was made to the Donald Trump administration by the USCIRF, an official US government body.



The USCIRF has warned that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) poses a threat to people's religious… pic.twitter.com/sKQWjsDuwt — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2026

He also questioned the credibility of the commission, calling its vice chair and commissioner “Pakistani-American named Dr Asif Mahmood” and alleging that its findings were influenced by the individual with “anti-India” views.

“Who heads this commission? Who is its vice chair? There is a Pakistani-American named Dr Asif Mahmood, who serves as the vice chair and commissioner. He participates in all meetings, deliberates and based on his inputs, such reports, clearly against India, are prepared,” the spokesperson said.

Patra further targeted Gandhi, alleging he engages with such individuals and leaves no stone unturned in trying to tarnish India’s image.

“Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he engages with such individuals and leaves no stone unturned in trying to tarnish India’s image and dent its reputation. In London, he had said that the situation in India is such that Sikhs cannot wear turbans, kara and cannot visit gurdwaras.

“He also said that the party governing India is like the Muslim Brotherhood. He even claimed that tribals and Dalits might form an organisation like the ISIS due to injustice against them,” Patra told reporters.