Ruining life: Bombay HC slams student’s arrest over Op Sindoor post

The vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, May 27, criticised the actions of the Maharashtra government and a Pune-based engineering institution over the arrest and rustication of 19-year-old Khadija Sheikh, a Muslim student, for her social media post criticising ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Khadija arrested over Instagram story criticising military action against Pak

Khadija, a second-year IT engineering student at Sinhgad College, Kondhwa, was arrested on May 7 over Instagram stories critical of India’s military action against Pakistan. Her case drew the attention of not just Pune police but also the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and other intelligence bodies.

The Sinhgad Academy of Engineering later rusticated her, alleging that she had brought “disrepute” to the institution and held “anti-national sentiments”, calling her a “risk to the campus community and society”.

Bombay HC questions college’s conduct

While hearing her plea challenging the rustication, a division bench of Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan expressed sharp disapproval. “What is this? You are ruining the life of a student? What kind of conduct is this? Somebody express something you want to ruin the life of a student? How can you rusticate? Did you call for an explanation? What is the purpose of an educational institution?” Justice Godse asked, as reported by LiveLaw.

When the college’s lawyer attempted to justify the rustication on grounds of national interest, Justice Sundaresan responded, “What national interest? She has already faced the consequence”.

According to her petition, Khadija deleted the post within two hours and issued a public apology after receiving death threats. Her arrest came amid protests at the college, reportedly triggered by right-wing groups.

She cannot write exams surrounded by police: Court

Advocate Farhana Shah, representing Khadija, was directed by the bench to move an appropriate plea before the high court seeking her release, with the matter set to be heard later on Tuesday evening.

When the state’s counsel, Additional Government Pleader Priyabhushan Kakade, suggested the student could appear for her exams with police escort, the court firmly rejected the idea.

“She has to be released. She cannot be stopped from appearing in exams. She cannot be asked to appear with police around her,” Justice Godse stated.