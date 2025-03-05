Rumored reason behind Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s breakup

Mumbai: Breakup rumors surrounding Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have taken the internet by storm. Reports suggest that the couple, who had been dating for two years, ended their relationship a few weeks ago. Though neither has confirmed it, some sources believe their busy schedules and personal differences caused the split.

What Went Wrong?

Amid speculation, an alleged reason for their breakup is going viral. Many believed that the couple was heading towards marriage, with their families reportedly excited about the union. However, it is said that Tamannaah, now in her mid-30s, was feeling the pressure to settle down.

Rumour is rife that Tamannaah was keen on tying the knot and was growing impatient. It is also being said that she wanted things to go her way, which led to friction in the relationship. Speculation has it that her controlling nature became a point of contention, causing frequent disagreements with Vijay.

While these remain speculations, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the duo. Will they address the rumors or continue to remain silent?

Love Story with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah met actor Vijay Varma while working on Lust Stories 2. Their on-screen chemistry turned into real love, and they started dating. The couple was often seen together and shared sweet moments on social media. Fans loved their bond, and there were even rumors about their marriage.

What’s Next for Them?

Tamannaah is working on Odela 2, a big movie that people are excited about. Vijay is acting in Ul Jalool Ishq, a film with famous stars like Naseeruddin Shah. Even though they are no longer together, both are focused on their careers.