Russia promises to strengthen bilateral defence ties with Pakistan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 9:39 pm IST
Representative Image

Moscow: Russia on Friday assured Pakistan that it was committed to further strengthen and expand the bilateral defence ties.

This assurance to Islamabad was given by Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Colonel Alexander Fomin when he met with the outgoing Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan to discuss military cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

“Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin met with Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan, who is finishing his mission in our country. The sides discussed the current agenda of bilateral military cooperation and reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening and expanding Russian-Pakistani defence ties,” the official Tass news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The Pakistani ambassador thanked the Russian side for its all-round support and assistance during his diplomatic mission. The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, the ministry added.

Pakistan’s ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

Russia and Pakistan have been engaged in some military exercises in the last few years, raising some concerns in India.

Russia has been maintaining that it will not do anything that will be detrimental to India’s defence interests.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
