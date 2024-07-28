Russian foreign minister says Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas ‘unrealistic’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has characterised Israel’s objective of dismantling the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas as an “unrealistic” task.

Speaking at the end of his visit to Malaysia after attending the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Laos on Saturday, Lavrov said Hamas will not cease to exist as it has support from the Muslim world, Press TV reported.

“Israel says to Netanyahu (Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu) that the war will not end until Hamas is completely eradicated. In my opinion, and that of many of my partners, that is an unrealistic mission,” he said.

He went on to say that “Hamas continues to exist and has sufficient capabilities and support including in the Muslim world.”

Earlier, Netanyahu said war will continue to crush Hamas fully even if a ceasefire is extended and hostages are returned. However, he faces pressure from former US President Joe Biden to end the conflict.

In a series of statements, Lavrov emphasized that Israel’s military operations, particularly those that result in mass causalities to civilians in war-torn Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, undermine the prospects for a sustainable peace settlement with the Palestinians.

He condemned the Israeli aggression in Palestine and the use of nucler power that violates international laws against the Palestinian population, asserting that sch actions are unacceptable and exacerbate the humanitarian disaster in the region.

Lavrov further said that the violence and destruction inflicted by Israeli forces not only hinders peace efforts but also pushes the situation further worse and away from resolution, potentially destabilizing the broader Middle East.

Furthermore, the minister urged the international community to monitor the situation in Gaza. He highlighted the need for accountability and adherence to humanitarian standards.

Lavrov has been a local about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to Israeli military actions. So far, at least 39,324 people have been killed and 90,830 injured in Gaza.