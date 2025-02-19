Sahil Khan marries again in Nikah ceremony at Burj Khalifa. Watch

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan, best known for his early 2000s hits Style and Xcuse Me, is once again making headlines for his personal life. After recently tying the knot with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Milena Aleksandra, in a white wedding, the actor has now had a Nikah ceremony as well.

Sharing a video of himself and Milena dressed in traditional all white Arab attire on Instagram, Sahil wrote, “Allah Nikaah Mubarak Karey, #Ameen #Mashallah.”

For the unversed, just a few days ago, Sahil had revealed on Instagram that Milena Aleksandra had embraced Islam. However, he later removed the announcement, leaving fans puzzled. Now, their Nikah ceremony has added another twist to the ongoing buzz.

Interestingly, both their white wedding and Nikah took place at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The pictures from their Christian ceremony showed Milena in a stunning white gown, taking vows with Sahil against the breathtaking backdrop of the world’s tallest tower. Sharing the post, Sahil wrote, “Just got married with my baby.”

Their marriage has also drawn attention due to their 26-year age gap. Addressing this, Sahil told Bombay Times that “love isn’t defined by age,” while Milena believes that love is about “connection, understanding, and growing together in life.”