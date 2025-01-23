Saif Ali Khan stabing case: Doctor explains actor’s fast recovery

Actor Saif Ali Khan returned home on January 21 after getting discharged from Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, much to the relief of his family, friends and fans. However, videos of him waving, walking without difficulty have given rise to conspiracy theories surrounding the attack with many questioning his fast recovery after six stab wounds and a spine surgery.

Amid the speculation, a Bengaluru-based cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy posted a thread on X attempting to clarify the early discharge and speedy recovery of the actor.

Dr Krishnamurthy explains how modern medicine has made it possible for people to start walking a day after receiving surgery and advises people to not hold stereotypes, based on incomplete knowledge. “For doctors who are doubting Saif’s recovery… all I want to tell you is to get better exposure.” said the cardiologist in his post.

He also attached a video of his 78-year-old mother moving around with a walker on the same day when she underwent spine surgery, emphasizing that a young and fit person like Saif would recover much faster.

For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan really had a spine surgery (funnily even some doctors!). This is a video of my mother from 2022 at the age of 78y, walking with a fractured foot in a cast and a spine surgery on the same evening when spine surgery was done. #MedTwitter. A… pic.twitter.com/VF2DoopTNL — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) January 22, 2025

Describing his mother’s case in detail the cardiologist says she was discharged from the hospital the very next day after getting surgery for a fractured spine. He also added how people, who have had cardiac bypass surgeries, walk and climb stairs within three or four days of recovery.

Nowadays, people who have had cardiac bypass surgeries walk and climb stairs on 3rd 4th day! Please educate yourselves about things before coming on social media and proudly displaying your ignorance! Talk to experts, read up and learn. — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) January 22, 2025

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in Bandra in the early hours of January 16 by an intruder. He suffered six stab wounds which resulted in a spinal fluid leak and a tear in his dura mater (thick membrane protecting the spinal cord). He was rushed to Lilavati hospital where he received emergency surgery to remove a piece of the knife which was still lodged in his body. Police have arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad from neighbouring Thane city for the stabbing incident.