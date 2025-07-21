Mumbai: The film circles, media, fans, and social media are all talking about one film right now — Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It’s not just a movie anymore; it’s an emotion, a trend, and possibly the biggest breakout hit of 2025.

The internet is flooded with clips of fans crying uncontrollably in theatres, and things have escalated to a whole new level.

From memes to hilarious skits, the Saiyaara meltdown has become a full-blown trend. But one video has truly taken the cake is of a young fan named Faisal, with an IV drip in his hand, was spotted watching the film in a theatre, visibly emotional. Yes, you read that right. Cinema is THAT serious.

And, have you ever come across Mahesh Babu tweeting for a Bollywood film?

On Sunday, the Tollywood superstar took to X to shower praise on Saiyaara and its team. He wrote, “Take a bow #Saiyaara team…What a beautifully made film with honest storytelling, standout performances and top notch execution…..”

He went on to applaud the debut duo, saying, “Big love to #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda for living their roles so effortlessly… This one deserves all the love coming its way…”

Watch more reactions below.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has taken off like wildfire and is already being hailed as a global blockbuster. In just 3 days, it has raked in a staggering Rs 109 crore worldwide, making it one of the strongest opening weekends of 2025.